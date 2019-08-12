Pacific Surfliner discounts make for a cheap California coastal train getaway

If you’re looking for a late-summer getaway, think about hopping on the Pacific Surfliner, which travels the coast between San Diego and San Luis Obispo. Amtrak offers 15% discounts on tickets for students, seniors, travelers with disabilities, and now U.S. military veterans and their families.
The deal: Amtrak calls this the California Everyday Discounts Program, which provides 15% off when you use these codes to buy tickets:
▶ U.S. veterans, spouses and dependents (V430)
▶ Seniors 62 and older (V282)
▶ Students 13 to 25 years old with valid ID (V353)
▶ Passengers with disabilities and their companions 18 and older (V577).
Active U.S. military members receive a 10% discount, and children 2 to 12 years old ride for half price with a paying adult.
When: The offer is good indefinitely.
Insider tip: Travelers who register with car-free programs in Santa Barbara (santabarbaracarfree.org) and San Luis Obispo (slocarfree.org) receive a 20% discount on Pacific Surfliner tickets. The coastal route covers 350 miles and stops in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and San Diego, with several smaller stops in between.