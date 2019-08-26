Stay at a camel ranch on your next Las Vegas trip. You can ride them too

When desert temperatures cool in October, Las Vegas visitors now may choose to bed down amid camels in Mongolian gers, those round yurts typical in the steppes of Central Asia. The new lodgings feature 13 portable dwellings, each with colorfully decorated doors, beds stands, tables, chairs and even ceilings.

Camel Safari near Las Vegas has added 13 authentic Mongolian gers for overnight stays. The camel ranch is near Bunkerville, Nev.

“All of the furnishings are from Mongolia,” said Guy Seeklus of Camel Safari. Overnight stays begin Oct. 4 and start at $299 a night.

The ceiling of one of the gers at Camel Safari north of Las Vegas. (Jay Jones)

Seeklus operates a 176-acre Mojave Desert ranch, about an hour north of Vegas, that houses two-humped Bactrian camels as well as one-humped dromedaries.

Visitors can ride a camel in the Mojave Desert at Camel Safari near Las Vegas. (Jay Jones)

The ranch is best known for its camel rides offered from early October through May, when guests may climb atop a camel on a wooden platform for a ride on the property ($149, which includes round-trip transportation from Las Vegas hotels).

A white dromedary camel lives at Camel Safari. (Tayla Hart)

Visitors who want to experience camels but not ride can choose a new Safari Trek experience that launches in early October. You can learn how to load gear, such as coolers and hay bales, onto the camels and lead them on a walk to a nearby river on the ranch. “If you’re calm and you’re gentle with them, these things are great,” he said. “They’re affectionate, well-behaved animals.”

The two-hour Safari Trek costs $59 for children younger than 12, $99 for adults.