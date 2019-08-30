Caribbean beach resort takes 45% off room prices

Seven Stars Resort & Spa in Turks and Caicos recently completed a $12-million makeover. Now the Grace Bay Beach resort on Providenciales puts rooms on sale for anyone who wants to save on a December getaway.

The deal: The December Flash Sale takes 45% off the price of oceanfront and ocean-view rooms. The resort has 167 rooms with a newly expanded spa and fitness center as well as a second, adults-only, pool. Perks include daily breakfast, morning yoga overlooking the beach, and use of kayaks, paddleboards and snorkeling gear.

A room at Seven Stars Resort & Spa. (Seven Stars Resort & Spa)

When: Book by Sept. 15 for travel between Dec. 1 and 19.

Tested: I checked on availability for this deal on Dec. 1-5 and found a junior suite with an ocean view starting at $509 a night, instead of the $925 standard room price. Prices exclude tax.

Advertisement

Info: Seven Stars Resort & Spa