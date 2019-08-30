Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Travel

Caribbean beach resort takes 45% off room prices

Seven Stars
The Seven Stars Resort & Spa on Grace Bay Beach in Turks and Caicos.
(Seven Stars Resort & Spa)
By Mary Forgione Assistant Travel Editor 
Sep. 4, 2019
7 AM
Seven Stars Resort & Spa in Turks and Caicos recently completed a $12-million makeover. Now the Grace Bay Beach resort on Providenciales puts rooms on sale for anyone who wants to save on a December getaway.

The deal: The December Flash Sale takes 45% off the price of oceanfront and ocean-view rooms. The resort has 167 rooms with a newly expanded spa and fitness center as well as a second, adults-only, pool. Perks include daily breakfast, morning yoga overlooking the beach, and use of kayaks, paddleboards and snorkeling gear.

Seven Stars Resort & Spa
A room at Seven Stars Resort & Spa.
(Seven Stars Resort & Spa)

When: Book by Sept. 15 for travel between Dec. 1 and 19.

Tested: I checked on availability for this deal on Dec. 1-5 and found a junior suite with an ocean view starting at $509 a night, instead of the $925 standard room price. Prices exclude tax.

Info: Seven Stars Resort & Spa

Mary Forgione
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
