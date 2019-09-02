Readers’ laundry tips and secrets for keeping clothes clean while traveling

Too cheap to send my laundry out, too pressed for time to sit in a commercial laundromat, I lamented my lame attempts to do hand laundry on the road in the Sept. 1 On the Spot column (“Dirty Little Secrets of Doing Hand Laundry on the Road”) so I asked readers for their secrets of laundry success. I cleaned up, so to speak. Here are some of their awesome tips.

— Catharine Hamm

Timing is important

I do hand wash only if I am staying more than one day at a hotel and then I do it only on the first night so it has time to dry. If you leave the fan on in the bathroom and close the bathroom door, the exhaust fans almost always dry the clothes overnight.

If you put your clothes that tend to wrinkle between layers of dry-cleaner bags, they essentially do not wrinkle.

Catherine Luciano

Torrance

Advertisement

Let someone else do it

My solution is to find a laundry service that charges by weight. They wash, dry and fold your clothes, and they charge per pound or kilogram. Many will pick up from and drop off at your hotel. Some use lockers in malls or other public places for pickup and dropoff.

Randall Gellens

San Diego

Fabric is key; so are a washcloth and towel tubes

Dress in clothes made only of man-made fibers, because Mother Nature designed natural fibers (cotton, wool, etc.) to retain maximum moisture. Man-made fiber will dry faster, retain less dirt and stains, and remain less wrinkled.



Advertisement

Pack a dark washcloth to sponge dark clothes without leaving obvious lint.

Fold pants, shorts, etc., over lightweight paper towel tubes to reduce wrinkling. Works well and saves space if tubes are pretty flattened. Multiple pairs of pants can be folded together over one tube.

Colin Forkner

Corona del Mar

::

My cardinal rule is no cotton. That means no jeans or cotton T-shirts. I bring only quick-dry items of the sort that wick away sweat. I don’t find them to be too hot for steamy places.

If I am headed for such a place, I bring a lightweight skirt. I roll my clothing and I use compression cubes. Haven’t had much of a problem with wrinkling.

Kathleen Battersby

Culver City

::

Advertisement

I agree that knits are a carry-on traveler’s best friend, and jeans with a bit of stretch won’t require washing. As for wrinkles, for years, I’ve used an environmentally friendly, easy and free solution: a small, empty spritz bottle. When I unpack, I fill it with water, spritz any wrinkled clothing, smooth out the wrinkles and I’m good to go.

‎I wear a knit garment after landing so that while I’m out enjoying my destination, my clothes are drying and unwrinkling and ready for the rest of my trip.

Bonnie Voland

Los Angeles

Don’t do any laundry

Take all old underwear, T-shirts and ratty jeans (instead of new items), then leave them behind. You never have to hear your spouse complain, “You’re still wearing those?” Plus your suitcase will be lighter on the way home. If the suitcase is old, leave it behind and save bag fees by coming home with only a carry-on.

Daniel Dobbs

Costa Mesa

Advertisement

It’s not cheating if it works

When I expect to do hand laundry on my trip, I bring two or three wire hangers with a few clothespins. Hangers are more manageable than a clothesline, in my opinion, but some hotels have only hangers that cannot be removed from the closet.

Another secret (although it may sound like cheating): I try to choose Airbnbs that offer a washer/dryer. And even if laundry access is not listed among amenities, hosts will allow you to use a washer/dryer most of the time if you ask nicely.

Junko Ogihara

Culver City

Carry the right clothes

Travel laundry tips begin with clothes designed for travel. Don’t even think about jeans. Good travel clothes don’t easily wrinkle, they are more comfortable, they pack more tightly and they dry much faster than ordinary clothes. Outdoor clothing stores offer such clothes. They are pricey, and it takes some searching to find travel clothes stylish enough for a nice restaurant, but they are worth it.

Clothes can be soaked overnight in the hotel sink by using a universal sink stopper (a flat round piece of rubber that fits over the drain). Plastic bathroom wastebaskets also work well for soaking. I pack a small scrubbing brush too.

I prefer hard laundry soap because it can be rubbed directly into the dirtiest areas, and it can be kept in a tight-locking soap dish. A 7-ounce bar of Pink Zote laundry soap can be found at dollar discount stores (and elsewhere). The bar can be cut down to a size needed for the length of the trip.

Mark Rhomberg

Pacific Palisades

Another soap suggestion

I use Fels-Naptha bar soap to launder each day. I clean early in the morning and, by evening, clothes should be dry or partly dried.

Brenda Quon

Irvine

A steamer for wrinkles

A handy device especially on ships that do not allow irons is a Travel Smart steamer by Conair. Simple device. Fill with water. Plug it in. When it starts to boil, use steam to take wrinkles out of shirts. Works like a charm.

Mashey Bernstein

Santa Barbara

A low-cost ‘washing machine’

I’ve changed from washing in the sink to using 3-gallon Ziploc bags. They weigh next to nothing and are my makeshift “washing machine.” I use a mild liquid laundry soap, agitate a bit, let sit for a while, then rinse again using the bag. I do this in the shower or tub to limit splashing.

Lisamarie Gonzales-Burris

Long Beach

The hang-up

Purchase an inflatable hanger, which helps your drying shirt stay in shape without ironing. Such hangers fold flat. I store mine in a locking plastic bag, along with some laundry detergent in another small bag or a hard, small bar of laundry soap.

Ron Wolotzky

Los Angeles

Spot on, spot off

Pack a small pill bottle size of plain talc, not bath powder. Pharmacists usually have it. Put a dab of talc on a grease spot with a cotton tip, let it sit overnight, then brush it off with a towel. The spot is gone and no ring. I always carry a Tide to Go pen. It is great for getting a spot off and works on colored clothes as well as whites. I put a tissue under the spot, rub a little with the pen and the spot is usually gone. It does not leave a ring where the spot is removed.

Barbara Nichols

Beverly Hills

Getting into laundry

I often wash laundry while I am in the shower, wearing the garment. I follow this with a personal shower.

This works well especially for my four pairs of favorite Columbia Omni Shield slacks. They are nylon and a stretch fabric, wrinkle-free and comfortable all day.

Harriet Servis

Rolling Hills Estates

Power shower

Years ago, I read “The Accidental Tourist,” a great book by Anne Tyler. In this book, the protagonist washes his travel clothes in the shower by stomping on them. It works.

We like poly clothes for travel, because washed, rinsed, wrung out, rolled in a towel and hung up, they generally dry quite nicely overnight. We do the shower washing exercise every night, using small Woolite packets. And this allows us to travel with a minimal set of clothing.

Dave Larson

Torrance

::

I try to pack so that I do not have to wash clothes while traveling, but underwear is another matter. When I am running low on underwear, I wash it in the shower when I am taking a shower, using the soap supplied. Nothing gets wet and soapy but my underwear and I.

Linda Vine

Laguna Woods

More clothing tips

Stock up on Chico’s Travelers Collection. No wrinkles, mix and match, easy to rinse out or spot clean.

Nancy Jones

Claremont

::

A discovery I made about five years ago is Nuu-Muu. These are “athletic”-inspired dresses (some with pockets) that are not only great for exercise but also pair beautifully with compression-type shorts and/or leggings. Last spring, I traveled to Italy, and it was quite chilly. My Nuu-Muus, warm leggings, cardigans and light jacket were all just enough to keep me warm. The dresses wash out easily and dry overnight. For a two-week trip, I brought five of them and they worked great.

Debbie Powers

Los Alamitos

::

I travel to Europe four times a year, and I wear only wick-away clothing. My underwear brand for the last 10 years has been Ex-Officio. I can wash in the shower with standard shower gel, hang to dry overnight and put them on in the morning. My jeans are from Rohan of Britain. They wick too and are fast drying. I take one pair of jeans for a three-four week trip. I can still soak them in the bathroom basin, rinse and then hang to dry. No wrinkles. My shorts are from Peter Millar, Straight Down or johnnie-O and they wick and dry fast.

Robert Heller

Los Angeles

A fan of this method

One trick I have found for laundering socks while on the road is washing with the hand soap or shampoo, rinsing thoroughly, wringing in towels to dry as much as possible, hanging over the heated towel bar or clothes-pinning to the overhead fan and turning it on high (the drying cycle)

Linda Crain

Signal Hill

This will stop you cold

When I was in India for a course with the World Health Organization, I wanted to do some hand laundry, but found myself in a hotel that had no stopper in the bathroom sink. I called down to room service for a “plug for the sink.” A man in white, with a white napkin draped over his arm, arrived, carrying a silver tray. What was on it? An electric plug. No amount of explaining, pointing, trying different words, got me a sink stopper.

Now I always travel with a flat, rubber sink stopper just in case. It takes no appreciable space and has negligible weight.

Gisele Fontaine

Inglewood

An Italian wrinkle

I eventually came to learn that every Italian hotel, pensione or albergo has an iron (ferro da stiro) and a place to iron your clothes. And many places will take pity on you and do it for you if it’s just a couple items.

Guy Boccasile

San Dimas