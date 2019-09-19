Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Travel

Mammoth gets first snow of the season after a very short summer

Mammoth Mountain gets first dusting of the season.
Mammoth Mountain gets first dusting of the season.
(Peter Morning / Mammoth Mountain Resort)
By Chris ErskineColumnist  
Sep. 19, 2019
3:23 PM
Share

Like a movie trailer of things to come, Mammoth Lakes got its first snow of the season early Thursday. By noon it was mostly gone, although it served as a reminder that the Eastern Sierra ski season is only seven weeks away.

Lows on Thursday night were forecast for the mid-20s, another sign that as fall begins on Monday, winter in the Sierra will be close behind. Mammoth Mountain lifts will begin to spin Nov. 9, likely with mostly machine-produced snow, courtesy of the cooler nights.

Lake Tahoe’s Squaw Valley and Mt. Rose ski resorts reported snow at high elevations earlier in the week from the same system.

The lifts at Mammoth will open Nov. 9. On Thursday, the mega-mountain received its first snow.
The lifts at Mammoth will open Nov. 9. On Thursday, the mega-mountain received its first snow.
(Peter Morning / Mammoth Mountain Resort)
Advertisement

The early snows make for a short summer in the Sierra. After 60 feet of snow last season and one of the snowiest Mays on record, Mammoth did not shut down skiing and snowboarding until July 28. That meant 260 straight days of lift operations.

Highs on Thursday in Mammoth Lakes were in the 50s, and the weekend was expected to warm to the mid-60s. The bike park season at Mammoth Mountain Resort runs through Sunday. On Saturday, the resort will hold its season-ending appreciation day, with giveaways, music and discounts on food and drink.

TravelLifestyleCalifornia
Newsletter
Get our weekly Escapes newsletter
Chris Erskine
Follow Us
Chris Erskine is a nationally known humor columnist and editor for the Los Angeles Times. He writes for the Sports, Travel and Saturday sections and edits on the paper’s Features staff. As an editor, he has been a part of two Pulitzer Prize-winning teams at The Times (for his graphics work on the Northridge quake and the North Hollywood bank robbery). He is best known to readers for his weekly humor pieces on life in suburban Los Angeles. His latest book, “Daditude,” released in 2018, is a collection of his favorite Times columns on fatherhood. He has written two other books, “Man of the House” and “Surviving Suburbia,” which reached the Los Angeles Times bestseller list. The Chicago native has also worked for papers in New Orleans and Miami.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement