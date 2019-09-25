Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Travel

Cheap European trips for younger travelers who book early

Greek Islands
Contiki cuts prices on many European trips, including a Greek Island sailing vacation.
(Contiki)
By Mary Forgione Assistant Travel Editor 
Sep. 25, 2019
7:30 AM
Share

Contiki will take up to 25% off European trips next year for travelers who book early. The company, which caters to 18- to 35-year-old travelers, discounts adventure trips such as a Portugal surfing and wellness tour and a Greek Islands sailing adventure.

Travel
Here’s how Travel readers keep their clothes clean on the road
la-tr-20190901-spot.jpg
Travel
Here’s how Travel readers keep their clothes clean on the road
We asked readers about travel laundry tips; they responded. They disagree about which fabrics travel best, and they have a variety of techniques for washing them.

The deal: Contiki has put more than 100 itineraries on sale. Some examples: The discounted nine days of surfing and chilling in Portugal costs $1,215 per person (usually $1,619), in shared accommodations. Departures are offered next June through September.

Santa Cruz, Portugal
Contiki travelers stay at Noah Surf House in Santa Cruz, Portugal.
(Joao Botas / Contiki)

The Greek sailing tour from Athens to the islands of Santorini, Mykonos and Ios for 13 days starts at $1,924 per person (usually $2,565), based on shared rooms. Trip departures start next April.

When: Pay by Oct. 31 to save.

Advertisement

Details: Trip prices are more affordable for younger travelers. Price includes lodgings, meals, ground transportation, a trip manager and local guides.

Info: Contiki, contiki.com

Travel
Newsletter
Get our weekly Escapes newsletter
Mary Forgione
Follow Us
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement