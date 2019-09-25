Cheap European trips for younger travelers who book early

Contiki will take up to 25% off European trips next year for travelers who book early. The company, which caters to 18- to 35-year-old travelers, discounts adventure trips such as a Portugal surfing and wellness tour and a Greek Islands sailing adventure.

The deal: Contiki has put more than 100 itineraries on sale. Some examples: The discounted nine days of surfing and chilling in Portugal costs $1,215 per person (usually $1,619), in shared accommodations. Departures are offered next June through September.

Contiki travelers stay at Noah Surf House in Santa Cruz, Portugal. (Joao Botas / Contiki)

The Greek sailing tour from Athens to the islands of Santorini, Mykonos and Ios for 13 days starts at $1,924 per person (usually $2,565), based on shared rooms. Trip departures start next April.

When: Pay by Oct. 31 to save.

Details: Trip prices are more affordable for younger travelers. Price includes lodgings, meals, ground transportation, a trip manager and local guides.

Info: Contiki, contiki.com