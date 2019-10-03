Ride a train pulled by the Big Boy locomotive on its L.A. stop Oct. 12 and 13

The 1.2-million-pound Big Boy 4014 locomotive is coming to the Los Angeles area, and you’ll have a chance to see it and even ride in rail cars behind it.

The behemoth, on the last leg of a three-part tour called “The Great Race Across the Southwest,” began its journey Sept. 27 when it left Cheyenne, Wyo., and is expected to arrive Wednesday in the Los Angeles area, although its exact destination is not yet known. On its way here, it will pass through Yermo, Barstow and Victorville and descend through the Cajon Pass into the Los Angeles Basin.

On Oct. 12 it will pull train cars from Colton to Barstow, and on Oct. 13, it will make the return trip to Colton. Those who want to return to Colton from Barstow may do so on a chartered bus, which is included in the price of a one-way ticket. You may ride both ways, but you will be responsible for lodging in Barstow.

Those wanting to ride from Barstow to Colton can catch a chartered bus at the Metrolink Rancho Cucamonga station parking lot, which will drop them at the Barstow station.

Advertisement

Passengers can choose from four seating classes: streamliner, premier, first and executive. Prices begin at $350 for a one-way ticket. The executive class ticket allows you to reserve an eight-seat private business car at the end of the train for $15,000. Each class has dome seating.

Big Boy will pull several cars during its L.A.-area visit. The dome seats are especially popular. (Paul Guercio)

If you don’t want a ticket to ride, you can still view the 78-year-old locomotive, which will be on display in the L.A. area (location still undetermined). Visiting hours will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Oct. 10 and 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 11. Crew members will also be selling Big Boy merchandise.

No. 4014 is one of the 25 Big Boys built in 1941 exclusively for Union Pacific. Only eight survived, and were on display in various museums around the country.

Big Boy 4014 served for 18 years, then became an iron horse show pony at the L.A. County Fairgrounds. It spent five years being restored and was christened in May in Cheyenne, Wyo.

Advertisement

The restoration of Big Boy has brought a part of American rail history to life, said Peter Hansen, editor of Railroad History, a semi-annual publication.

“Stuck in a museum, it was lifeless,” Hansen said. “It’s exciting to see the steam puffing and the whistling; it makes Big Boy look dramatic and alive.”

Once again full of life, Big Boy completed its inaugural tour to Ogden, Utah, for the 150th anniversary celebration of the driving of the golden spike that created the Transcontinental Railroad.

Big Boy No. 4014 rolls out of a Union Pacific restoration shop at the Cheyenne Depot Museum in Cheyenne, Wyo., on May 4. (P. Solomon Banda / Associated Press)

As soon as the Big Boy pulls up at stations, crowds gather to witness the locomotive puff and whistle as it comes to a stop, said Paul Guercio, vice chairman of Railway & Locomotive Southern California Chapter and member of the on-board crew.