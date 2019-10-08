Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Amtrak launches 2-for-1 sale on sleeper seats for long-distance train travel

Amtrak’s Coast Starlight train travels through part of Northern California.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Mary Forgione Assistant Travel Editor 
Oct. 8, 2019
5:25 AM
Ready for a long train ride on your next vacation? Buy a roomette or bedroom ticket on selected Amtrak trains, and a companion goes free. It’s cool savings for those who want to see America by riding the rails on long-distance routes.

Sample destinations on sale include:

▶ Los Angeles to Seattle aboard the Coast Starlight, a 35-hour ride along the West Coast, with views from the ocean to Mt. Shasta. With the sale, tickets for two cost $383 for roomettes and $712 for bedrooms.

▶ Los Angeles to New Orleans aboard the Sunset Limited takes 48 hours to chug through Arizona, New Mexico and Texas on the way to the Louisiana city. Tickets cost $441 for roomettes and $820 for bedrooms.

The sale also is good on the California Zephyr, Empire Builder, Southwest Chief and other routes.

The 2-for-1 sale ends Oct. 14. Tickets purchased by that date are good for travel from Nov. 11 through April 8 (except for blackout dates).

By the way, the more inexpensive roomettes come with recliner seats that become beds in a space that’s 3.5 by 6.5 feet. There’s also a large viewing window, electrical outlets and a fold-down table.

Bedrooms are roomier, have a larger window, and add a sofa bed (which could sleep a third person) plus toilet and shower. The space is 6.5 by 7.5 feet.

Info: Amtrak

Mary Forgione
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
