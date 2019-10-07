Missing the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway? It’s about to reopen

The popular Palm Springs Aerial Tramway that takes visitors from the desert floor up to a high point on Mt. San Jacinto is set to reopen Monday. It has been shut for maintenance since Sept. 9.

The tram runs every day year-round but closes annually to test its mechanical and electrical systems, according to a press release. This year a car carriage was replaced during the month-long closure.

It takes about 10 minutes to travel two and a half miles to a station at 8,516 feet in Mt. San Jacinto State Park. Each year tram officials hold a contest for anyone who guesses when the first inch of snow will fall at the top spot. Typically snow starts falling in November.

Guesses are accepted by snail mail only at Snow Guessing Contest, 1 Tram Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262. The first 10 entries with the correct date will win four tram tickets, which cost $26.95 each for adults.

Advertisement

At the tram’s high point called the Mountain Station, visitors dine at restaurants, take in views of the desert from observation decks, or head out on a system of hiking trails. In winter, you can also snowshoe and cross-country ski.

Info: Palm Springs Aerial Tramway