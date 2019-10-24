Vegas Escapes: At this new museum, it’s all about you

Can we ever get enough of ourselves? Apparently not, as a new museum opening in Las Vegas might suggest.

Museum of Selfies, Take 2

You may know the Museum of Selfies from its Hollywood location, but if you missed it and find yourself near the Miracle Mile Shops beginning Friday or later, you may want to wander in for a look-see. The opening brings a chance to be seen and photographed on a couple of thrones. But writer Mary Forgione also directs you to some authentic selfie spots in Vegas for the real deal.

Playing a round can be expensive

We mean a round of golf, of course. You can head to Wynn’s newly reopened greens and tee off on the Strip. You’ll have to pony up $550 for this pleasure but, on the other hand, you may get picked up in a Rolls-Royce. Oh, and you may actually be able to recoup some of your cost on the par-70 course, Michael Hiller writes: If you shoot a hole-in-one on No. 18, you’ll get a cash prize.

The 18th hole on Wynn Las Vegas’ new golf course finishes with a dramatic waterfall and a cash prize to anyone who cards a hole-in-one. (Barbara Kraft)

Conserving your cash

Those who have taken a cab from McCarran International Airport know that a taxi trip can take a chunk of change, especially if your driver takes you on a route where you’ll be stalled in traffic forever, called “long hauling,” which increases your fare. Enter the flat rate from the airport to Strip hotels, Jay Jones writes. Your fare will start at $19, no matter how many obstacles you encounter from here to there.

And here’s another way to save money

If you’re getting married, you and your gal pal/besties/bridesmaids can party in fine fashion, starting with a limo. The group can get a six-for-the-price-of-five package, Mary Forgione writes, which starts with your transportation and includes tickets to “Thunder From Down Under,” Jell-O shots and Champagne. (You don’t even really have to be a bridal party — there just must be six of you.)

A single-night bachelorette party gives the bride a freebie with VegasGirlsNightOut. (DFH Photo for VegasGirlsNightOut.com)

Of Kings and Knights

Of course we have the Los Angeles Kings or Anaheim Ducks as our local hockey teams, but if you’re having hockey withdrawal, consider a game played on ice and not at the tables. The Golden Knights had a Cinderella first year, meeting the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Finals and ultimately being defeated in five games. The team is now in its third season, and if you’re looking for updates, game news, etc., check out the Las Vegas Review Journal’s coverage.

And speaking of ice

It’s about to get a whole lot more chill on the Linq Promenade. Minus5, which already has ice bars at Mandalay Bay and the Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes, will create a stand-alone Icebar, starting with 650 blocks of sparkling clear Canadian ice. Inside the lounge you’ll find ice carvings of Golden Knights players and daredevil Evel Knievel. And of course, you can get a frosty cocktail too.

Concierges, your new BFF

They are one of the best-kept secrets in the city, a “society of ninjas” that gets things done. Hotel concierges can grant your every wish — if you think to ask. Some of them shared their finest moments with us, like what they did for a very special 21st birthday.

Reaching out and reading us

And finally

