New Las Vegas ice bar is coming to the Linq Promenade

Las Vegas is building a new ice bar in a big way. A dozen ice-carving pros will come to the desert to create Icebar, a standalone lounge adorned with statues of Golden Knights hockey players, daredevil Evel Knievel, 12-foot angel wings (for the Insta crowd) and a North Pole scene. It will take almost 100 tons of ice to create the permanent site, set to open in December, at the Linq Promenade on the Strip.

Here are some of Icebar’s vital statistics:

It will be built from 650 blocks of bubble-free ice to be as clear as possible.

Each block weighs 250 pounds.

Ice statues and walls will be maintained with temperatures kept at a constant 23 degrees Fahrenheit.

It will be built at the end of the Linq Promenade near the High Roller wheel.

Visitors enter the “warm space” facing the Promenade’s fountain, where they pick up parkas, gloves, etc. Then they proceed into the lounge, which will have some cool nods to Vegas, such as TV footage of Knievel’s legendary motorcycle jump over Caesars fountains in 1967 near the daredevil’s ice statue; and an area where guests can hit hockey pucks into nets near the Golden Knights’ likenesses. Of course, frosty cocktails will be served.

The new site by Minus 5 joins the company’s ice experiences at the Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes and Mandalay Bay. The Icebar will be open daily 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. for guests 21 and older. It’s set to open Dec. 1.

Info: Minus5 Icebar