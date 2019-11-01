One more glitch for LAX passengers: no luggage racks on some LAX-it shuttles

If you’re looking to stow your luggage on a rack as the shuttle bus takes you to the new LAX ride-hail/taxi lot, you may be disappointed.

Because of the demand for shuttles to the lot just east of Terminal 1, which debuted Tuesday, LAX has been forced to add shuttles, some of which don’t have racks. As the airport becomes busier as the weekend draws to a close, LAX officials will add more buses — which may or may not have racks — to meet the demand.

Most of the green LAX-it buses (pronounced “L.A. exit”) are equipped with a luggage rack opposite the double doors in the middle of the bus. But to keep up during busier times, the airport this week added five buses, and at least one didn’t have luggage racks.

Passenger Robert Grenader arrived at LAX and took a shuttle without bag space. “After a two-week trip, I was forced to position my 45-[pound] suitcase right next to my seat, which effectively blocked the aisle.”

As of late Friday, only one bus in the rotation didn’t have a luggage rack, and three smaller white shuttles have luggage space in the rear, rather than the middle. Still, the problem may get worse Sunday, a busier day at the airport, when LAX adds more non-custom shuttles.

“On Sunday, we will have between 42 and 44 buses in circulation,” airport spokeswoman Becca Doten said in an email Friday. "[Twenty-nine] of these current buses are the LAX-it shuttles. The others are airfield buses and circulator buses that have been reassigned ... as we wait on delivery of additional LAX-it shuttle buses.” Doten said she wasn’t sure whether the added buses were equipped with racks.

Shuttles run every three to five minutes, using a dedicated traffic lane closest to the lower-level terminals. The inner lane used to be the place where drivers picked up friends and family. Now arriving passengers can only be picked up on the outside median in signed areas in front of terminals

LAX’s traffic-easing plan got off to a rocky start Tuesday when passengers waited as long as an hour for their Uber or Lyft ride. The airport apologized and blamed part of the problem on confusion by ride-hail drivers about where they were supposed to go. Arriving passengers can access the LAX-it lot east of Terminal 1 on foot or by taking the shuttle.