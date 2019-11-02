Letters: CBD and Real ID: Avoiding unpleasant surprises when you travel

I enjoyed the “On the Spot” article about carrying CBD oil on airplanes in the Oct. 27 Travel section (“You Love Your New CBD Oil. But TSA Officers May Not,” by Catharine Hamm).

I never thought about the different ways it is looked at in various states.

I’m sure it will help many people think twice before they go on an airplane now.

Joel Lupkin

Calabasas

Advertisement

What a pleasant surprise

I was forced to go through the Real ID process because my license was set to expire. I avoided the whole thing as long as possible, of course, but since I have to fly for work, I went to the Department of Motor Vehicles website and began the process.

I eventually managed an appointment at the Glendale office, even though I live in Hollywood. It was the only location available.

I gathered all the documents, thought about packing a lunch and set off to waste my entire day.

Advertisement

I arrived at the DMV office to find a line well out the door and into the parking lot. I asked if they all had appointments and someone told me there was another line inside for appointments.

There was nobody in that line.

To make a long story short, it took me 30 minutes to complete the process, including an eye exam (not everyone has to).

Having lived in California for the last 50 years, I expected the “traditional” California DMV nightmare.

It turned out to be a quick and really efficient process if you are willing to do some homework first.

P. Olsman

Hollywood