Amtrak ticket sale: $29 on Southwest Chief’s L.A.-Albuquerque route

Amtrak’s Southwest Chief
Amtrak’s Southwest Chief takes riders between Los Angeles and Chicago, with stops in Albuquerque, N.M., and Flagstaff, Ariz.
(John Benner)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
Nov. 7, 2019
7:31 AM
It’s the final day to buy tickets during Amtrak’s flash sale for November travel. With the 60% off sale, you can ride from L.A. to Albuquerque, N.M., on the Southwest Chief for just $29 each way and from L.A. to Sacramento on the Coast Starlight for $30 each way.

The sale is good on 15 long-distance routes nationwide for travel from Monday through Nov. 24, but you must buy tickets by Nov. 7. The sale applies only to the price of adult coach seats, which have electrical outlets and access to WiFi.

Tickets are nonrefundable and may not be combined with other discounts. Passengers may take two bags and two personal items on board Amtrak trains for free. Even though there are no airport-style security checkpoints, you are required to carry a photo ID.

Info: Amtrak’s 60% Off November Travel

