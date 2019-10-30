For the first time, Polar Express Train Ride will come to L.A.

Get into your jammies and hop aboard the Polar Express for a train ride to the North Pole and back — without leaving Southern California. For the first time, the theatrical ride based on the holiday children’s book and movie is coming to the L.A. area.

Santa appears with gifts for kids during the hour-long Polar Express ride. (Guy Rhoads / Rail Events Productions)

Tickets are on sale now for rides starting Nov. 14 at two local routes: the Fillmore & Western Railway Co. in Fillmore (Ventura County) and Nov. 30 on the Southern California Railway Museum in Perris (Inland Empire). Rides continue through Dec. 29.

It costs $45 to $85 for adults, and $40 to $80 for children 2 to 11 years old, depending on what class of service you choose.

“The Polar Express” story is read aboard the train themed to the children’s book. (Rail Events Productions)

The ride takes about an hour and features events from the story, such as the hot chocolate served by dancing chefs, and Santa’s appearance at the end of the journey.

During the ride, kids and guests read along from the book “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg, who will appear for book signings on Dec. 4 (Fillmore) and Dec. 5 (Perris). Each passenger receives a sleigh bell and golden ticket to take home (read the book to find out why).

The ride event is organized by Rail Events Productions and licensed by Warner Bros. The show ran at 48 locations in the U.S., Canada and Britain in 2018.

Info: The Polar Express Train Ride