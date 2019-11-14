Sweet dreams are made of this: How to stay at California’s pop-up Nutella hotel

The world’s first Nutella cafe opened in Chicago last May and a New York site followed this fall. Now fans of the popular hazelnut and cocoa spread can stay inside a pop-up Hotella Nutella in California’s Napa Valley — but only for a weekend. Instead of making a reservation, you must submit a 60-second video about how Nutella makes your breakfast an epic experience.

If your video is selected (only three winners will be chosen), you and a guest will receive round-trip airfare and three days at the hotel to savor the sweet life.

And there’s more.

While you’re surrounded by oversized Nutella pillows and rugs in a branded kitchen and bedroom, you’ll be served “breakfast dinner” by Food Network celebrity judge Geoffrey Zakarian, brunch by Oakland’s Brown Sugar Kitchen owner Tanya Holland and artsy pancakes by Dancakes.

Ready for a Nutella breakfast? A rendering of the kitchen at Hotella Nutella. (Jacob Elliott / Nutella)

The Hotella Nutella will be open Jan. 10 to 12 only. To enter, upload your video, which can be up to 60 seconds long, to the website by 9 p.m. Pacific time Dec. 7 (and you must be 21 or older). The “hotella” is actually a private residence in Napa Valley that will be transformed by wallpaper, floor mats and bedspreads bearing the product’s familiar jars.

Nutella, for those who don’t know, is a European breakfast spread created in 1964. In 2018, brawls broke out among shoppers after French supermarkets discounted jars of the sweet stuff. It gradually made its way to America, where it has won loyal fans, particularly among millennials.

A rendering of what the Hotella Nutella guest room would look like for the January weekend stay. (Nutella)

This isn’t the first food-branded hotel to come to California.

In August, Taco Bell created a similar pop-up experience in Palm Springs when it took over the V Palm Springs for a weekend. “When the doors to the hotel opened, the kitchen was turning out fried chicken bites, guacamole, crudité, Caesar salad, fish tacos and veggie wraps,” Jenn Harris of the L.A. Times wrote about her experience. “Taco Bell chef Rene Pisciotti created the hotel menu items as riffs on the actual Taco Bell menu.”

Info: Nutella Weekend Breakfast Experience