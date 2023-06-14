Advertisement
Food

Netflix to launch pop-up restaurant featuring well-known chefs

An ad for a Netflix show near the streaming service's office is shown while a person participates in a strike.
A screenwriter on strike walks by the Netflix sign on Sunset Boulevard on May 2. Netflix is debuting its first pop-up restaurant on June 30 in Los Angeles.
(Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images)
By Melissa GomezStaff Writer 
Share

Netflix is debuting its first pop-up restaurant on June 30 in Los Angeles at the Short Stories Hotel, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

The restaurant, Netflix Bites, will feature “a special tasting menu” curated by chefs featured in some of its most popular culinary shows, as well as custom cocktails by mixologists featured on the show “Drink Masters.”

Although the menu has yet to be revealed, the streaming service said chefs Curtis Stone, from “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend”; Dominique Crenn, of “Chef’s Table” and “Iron Chef”; and Jacques Torres of “Nailed It!” are among those who will curate the menu.

Advertisement

Los Angeles, CA - May 02: Striking Writers Guild of America workers picket outside the Sunset Bronson Studios on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

Hollywood is calling it ‘the Netflix strike.’ Here’s why

Why many members of the Writers Guild of America have targeted streaming giant Netflix in their fight for higher streaming residuals.

It will not be the streaming service’s first foray into a live experience. Last year, Netflix hosted a “Bridgerton” ball, named after the popular series.

According to the restaurant’s website, it will be open daily from 5 to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. Reservations are being accepted.

FoodEntertainment & Arts
Melissa Gomez

Melissa Gomez is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered education and the 2020 presidential campaign at The Times. A native Floridian, she graduated from the University of Florida.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement