These California wineries are just the ticket for you ... and your kids

Part of the fun of family travel is the unexpected place that both parents and kids enjoy. Maybe a winery isn’t top of mind, but maybe it should be. Here are four California wineries that all generations can enjoy.

Santa Ynez

Vincent Vineyards goes the extra mile for kids and dogs. There’s a play area with board games and coloring books, and furry family members get biscuits and water.

Vincent Vineyards in Santa Ynez is pet-friendly. (Vincent Vineyards)

Guests may bring their own food for picnicking, and small bites are offered daily, including pretzels with mustard and robust charcuterie and smoked salmon platters. Local chocolates and coffees are also available for purchase, along with nonalcoholic sparkling grape sodas for all ages.

Cost, info: Tastings from $18. Open noon to 5 p.m. daily; vincentvineyards.com

Folktale Winery in Carmel has plenty of room for kids to romp. (Folktale Winery)

Carmel

Folktale Winery, with French château-style architecture and surrounding gardens, is kid and dog (on leash) friendly. You’ll find plenty of space for the kids to run around and inviting areas where adults can lounge.

On weekends, expect live music and lawn games. No outside food is allowed at this 100% organically farmed vineyard, but the kitchen is open daily and serves flatbreads, salads and charcuterie.

Cost, info: Optional 60- to 90-minute walking tours cost $40 a person (includes a tasting flight) with reservations; check website for kitchen hours and events; folktalewinery.com

Temecula

Longshadow Ranch Winery and Vineyards delivers a taste of the Old West. Outside, kids can interact with goats, an alpaca, sheep and horses. (Stevie Dee)

Besides the wines and the vines, a petting zoo is the star attraction at Longshadow Ranch Winery and Vineyards in southwestern Riverside County, where you can get an authentic taste of the Old West. Kids can interact with goats, an alpaca, sheep and horses. Food is not offered, but guests are encouraged to bring their own and picnic at one of the many tables on the property.

Cost, info: Wine flight tastings cost $18. Pets not allowed. Check website for hours; longshadowranchwinery.com

Paso Robles

Spend an afternoon at Eberle Winery playing boccie ball (Italian lawn bowling) and dining on the expansive deck with views of the vineyards and Santa Lucia Mountains. Outside food is allowed; grab-and-go items are available for purchase.)

There are also complimentary tastings and cave tours daily on the half-hour (for kids and grownups), along with food trucks and live music on some weekends. Dogs on leash are also welcome.

Cost, info: Private and group tastings available from $15 a person plus tax; free cave tours from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; check website for live music schedule; eberlewinery.com

