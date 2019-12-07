Great places to kick up your heels after you’ve kicked off your ski boots

Winter storms across the country have kicked ski season into high gear. And celebrations are in order after a day on a snow-covered mountain. Here are four spots for post-slope merriment, a.k.a. après ski.

Mammoth Lakes

The Yodler Restaurant and Bar, which dates to the 1950s, continues to give visitors a European ski lodge ambience and traditional Bavarian-style menu offerings such as fondue, chicken schnitzel sandwiches, crispy fried pork and bratwurst. It’s across from the Main Lodge and Panorama Gondola, so at day’s end you can cozy up by the fireplace and soak in the atmosphere while swapping stories of your powder escapades.

Info: Yodler Restaurant and Bar

Olympic Valley, Calif.

Après ski at Le Chamois & Loft Bar at Lake Tahoe’s Squaw Valley Resort. (Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows)

Advertisement

Le Chamois & the Loft Bar, which locals call “the Chammy,” is at base village in Squaw Valley, and across from the KT-22 chairlift. The walls are adorned with memorabilia including vintage skis and Olympic jerseys in honor of the1960 Winter Olympics, which were hosted at what was then a fledgling resort. Kick off your boots on the expansive deck, sample classic bar bites, order from its extensive beer list and enjoy its renowned pizza.

Info: Le Chamois & the Loft Bar

Park City, Utah

High West Saloon in Park City, Utah, is a gastro-distillery that serves “comfort mountain fare.” (High West Saloon)

In the early 1900s, what is now the High West Saloon was a livery stable. Today it’s within walking distance of the bottom of Quittin’ Time ski run at Park City Mountain Resort. This gastro-distillery celebrates the American West’s history of making spirits and serves what might be called “comfort mountain fare,” including bourbon fried chicken wings with blue cheese dressing and a locally made garlic knackwurst with jalapeño cheddar and braised cabbage.

Advertisement

Info: High West Saloon, Complimentary distillery tours offered daily

Aspen, Colo.

A Champagne toast after the ski day at Little Nell’s Ajax Tavern in Aspen, Colo. (Jamie Jaye Fletcher)

Ajax Tavern at the Little Nell, just steps away from the Silver Queen Gondola, is a great place to people watch and take in the ambience of Aspen, playground of the rich and famous. The Ajax tempts with such gourmet offerings as onion soup gratinée, truffle fries, oysters, and Wagyu cheeseburgers.

Info: Ajax Tavern at the Little Nell. Reservations are suggested

