Metrolink train riders get free Lyft rides to and from Ontario airport

Good news for travelers who take Metrolink: Now you can get a free Lyft ride from four stations to Ontario international Airport (ONT). The idea is to make travel easier and more accessible to the airport a few miles east of the Inland Empire city’s downtown.

Lyft passengers receive up to $35 to cover rides from Montclair, Upland and Rancho Cucamonga stations on the San Bernardino Line as well as the Ontario-East station on the Riverside Line, according to a Metrolink news release. On Mondays through Fridays, 52 trains stop at the stations with the free Lyft service; on weekends, the number drops to 20 trains Saturdays and six trains Sundays on the San Bernardino Line.

Rides are available between the airport and the stations from 3:30 a.m. to midnight, which is when trains run.

To participate, travelers need to enter the code “GOSBCTA” one time in the promo field of their Lyft app on their smartphone. Riders who don’t have smartphones can use the service by using the same code and calling (909) 235-5544. Passengers who use mobility devices, such as a wheelchair, also may participate by calling (866) 946-4938 for an on-demand ride.

The pilot program costs $396,000 and is funded through 2020 by regional transportation agencies.

By the way, Uber stopped serving Ontario airport in September over ride-hailing fees that the airport imposed n July.

Ontario has been on the upswing since it changed ownership from Los Angeles World Airports to the Ontario International Airport Authority in 2016. Global Traveler magazine calls it the fastest-growing airport in the U.S. The airport handled almost 3.6 million passengers between January and August, a 10% increase year over year.