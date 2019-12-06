Metrolink’s Holiday Express trains bring weekend rides to the L.A. area

Metrolink is introducing a holiday-themed train that offers on-board Christmas entertainment for families.

Three Holiday Express Trains will make round-trip runs. On Dec. 8, one trip departs from the Simi Valley station in Ventura County at 11:50 a.m. and returns at 1:05 p.m., and another leaves from Burbank at 3 p.m. and travels to L.A.'s Union Station, returning at 4:15 p.m. On Dec. 15, the trip departs at 11:50 a.m. from the Rancho Cucamonga station in San Bernardino and returns at 1:05 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 each (children younger than 2 ride free on a parent’s lap).

The decorated passenger cars can hold up to 700 people, and seats are assigned at purchase. Parking is free at the lots at the departing stations.

“This is the first time Santa Claus has decided to pick the Metrolink to meet the kids,” said Paul Gonzales, a spokesperson for Metrolink. “So we have tried to make it as welcoming as possible for Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their little guests.”

The on-train experience features carolers, Santa and his elves, and other holiday characters, including a couple of well-known mice. Riders should arrive at least 30 minutes before departure to validate their tickets and find their seats. Refreshments such as hot chocolate will be served before the ride.

Metrolink along with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be accepting donations of new socks, one of the most requested items at homeless shelters, and unwrapped toys that will be delivered to children in need.

