Uber says it will stop going to Ontario airport

Uber said it’s stopping its service at Ontario International Airport next month because of fee increases.

The airport east of Los Angeles now charges ride-hailing companies such as Uber and Lyft $4 for a drop-off or pickup, up from $3. The new fees, which went into effect July 1, were approved in June by the Ontario International Airport Commission.

San Francisco-based Uber calls the charges unfair because taxi cabs and limousines are assessed a single $3 fee that covers both a drop-off and a pickup. It plans to halt service to the airport starting Sept. 13.

The fee increase came after a nearly two-year evaluation of all of the airport’s transportation partners, in which Ontario airport benchmarked its ride-hailing prices compared with those at other airports in Southern California, said Atif Elkadi, Ontario airport’s deputy chief executive. For example, Los Angeles International Airport charges ride-hailing companies $4 per drop-off or pickup.

Elkadi said that the airport’s size was “irrelevant” and that Ontario airport officials didn’t feel a fee increase was “something that was completely out of bounds.”

“It happens at airports across the entire country,” he said. “This is not some random thing that happened. For us, it’s just a matter of looking at our business and how we are continuously going to improve our airport ... and what investments are going to be made.”

At the Ontario airport, fees paid by Uber and Lyft increased about $230,000, up 85%, in the six-month period that ended Dec. 31, 2018, over the same period in the prior year. At LAX, ride-hailing fees generated $44.3 million in fiscal year 2018.

Ontario airport officials reached out to Uber on Friday to request a meeting, and operations at the airport will “continue as planned” without the ride-hailing giant, Elkadi said. He said Lyft, Uber’s main competitor, will continue to offer rides there.

The Associated Press was used in compiling this report.