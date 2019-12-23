Where to go in 2020: 3 tours and cruises to tempt the traveler

MEXICO

Witness the migration of millions of monarch butterflies to Mexico’s Central Highlands on a six-day tour organized by Natural Habitat Adventures. Participants will make morning and afternoon visits to the migration site at El Rosario Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary. They also will travel by horseback into the Sierra Chincua Butterfly Sanctuary to learn about protecting the monarchs’ habitat. Cultural experiences include visits to the village of Angangueo, known for its butterfly murals, and the Cosmovitral Botanical Garden. Group size limited to 16.

Dates: Departures Jan. 5 through March 3

Price: From $3,795 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, all meals, entrance fees and activities, and expedition leader. International airfare not included.

Info: Natural Habitat Adventures, (800) 543-8917,bit.ly/monarchbutterflytour

—Anne Harnagel

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

American Cruise Line’s new music cities route sails on four rivers visiting cities such as Nashville and Memphis, Tenn. (American Cruise Line)

Music Cities cruise

Put on your dancing shoes and head for the sweet-sounding Tennessee cities of Nashville and Memphis on a new Music Cities itinerary from American Cruise Lines. The eight-day trips include precruise stays in either departure city. On board, participants will sail on four rivers: the Cumberland, Ohio, Tennessee and Mississippi; on land they’ll visit musical landmarks such as Graceland, the Grand Ole Opry, Memphis Rock ’n’ Soul Museum and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Dates: Departures June 13 and June 20

Prices: From $3,225 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals, beverages, shore excursions and gratuities. Airfare not included.

Info: American Cruise Lines, (800) 814-6880, bit.ly/musiccitiescruise

—Rosemary McClure

MONTANA

Women Traveling Together is offering a six-day tour of Glacier National Park. (Women Traveling Together)

Park it at Glacier

Snow-capped peaks, plunging waterfalls, turquoise lakes. Glacier National Park has it all, plus dense forests, grizzlies and other wildlife in abundance. See it with Women Traveling Together on a six-day tour next summer. The itinerary begins and ends in Kalispell, Mont., the closest commercial airport to the park, then travels on the Going-to-the-Sun Road. Activities include travel by boat, foot, vehicle and raft. One free day is scheduled for those who might want to hike or ride the park’s hop-on, hop-off shuttle. Group size limited to 14.

Dates: Aug. 26-31

Price: From $2,351 per person. Includes accommodations, meals and activities, tour leader and gratuities for park guide. Airfare not included.

Info: Women Traveling Together, (443) 458-5634, bit.ly/glaciernptour

—Rosemary McClure