Southern California ski resorts: How much more snow is on the way?

The holidays have been good to Southern California ski resorts this year. Thanksgiving brought a weekend of good snowfall, and Christmas is set to do the same. New storms in the local mountains are predicted to bring more than 2 feet of snow through Thursday evening, just in time for the post-holiday rush to the slopes.

Some are resorts already have received 6 feet of snow this season. The largest accumulation of snow predicted by the National Weather Service points to Mountain High Ski Resort in the Angeles National Forest near Wrightwood. It’s set to pick up 7 to 11 inches Wednesday night and up to 16 more inches by Thursday night.

Big Bear Mountain at Big Bear Lake and Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs are expecting 3 to 7 inches Wednesday night and as much as 22 inches by Thursday night.

If you plan to go, check opening hours and road conditions before you hit the road. Chain restrictions were in effect Tuesday for California Highways 18 and 330, and more roads could be added as the snow falls. Go to Caltrans’ website to find out conditions on individual roadways.

Here are the numbers at local resorts as of Tuesday afternoon:

Snow Valley: Picked up 6 inches of fresh snow Monday night; base of 24 to 36 inches, mostly groomed trails. Skiing and snowboarding hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with night sessions 3 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 to 4.

Big Bear Mountain (Snow Summit and Bear Mountain): Picked up 8 to 12 inches in the recent storm, with a base of 30 to 36 inches. Bear Mountain is open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; Snow Summit is open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for night sessions through the end of December.

Mountain High: Received 12 to 16 inches of snow in a two-day period ending Monday; it has a base of 48 inches. The West Resort is open “100% ... with terrific powder and packed powder conditions,” the website says. The East Resort is expected to reopen Christmas Day. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The West Resort is open until 10 p.m. daily.

Mt. Baldy Ski Resort: The resort’s website says snow pack is “just about there” but wasn’t enough to open runs on the face of the mountain. It received 10 to 15 inches of fresh snow in Monday’s storm, but the lower half of the mountains saw warmer temps and drizzle. More snow, up to 2 feet, is predicted. Check conditions and hours at the resort’s website.