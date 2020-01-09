Denver’s ski train is back. Go from the city to the slopes car-free

Denver’s weekend ski train is back for the season. Amtrak’s double-decker Winter Park Express takes skiers and snowboarders from the city’s downtown Union Station to Winter Park Resort, about 66 miles to the northwest. The two-hour ride offers views of the Flatiron rock formations above Boulder and takes visitors through 31 tunnels before arriving at the base of the resort.

Service begins Jan. 10 and will operate through March 29. Trains leave Denver at 7 a.m. and return from Winter Park at 6:40 p.m. Tickets cost $29 to $59 each way for the train that runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Children 2 to 12-years-old pay half price when traveling with an adult. (Select the “Winter Park Resort Train Platform” in the destination field when booking online.) Info: Winter Park Express

For those who want to visit midweek, Amtrak’s California Zephyr runs between San Francisco and Chicago and stops in the town of Fraser, not far from Winter Park. From there, you can take a free Lift Transit shuttle to the ski resort. Info: Lift Transit

Those arriving at Denver International Airport can take the A Line rail service to Union Station ($10.50) for a seamless, car-free visit. It takes 37 minutes. Info: Denver Airport Rail

The lobby of Kimpton Hotel Born in Denver. (Kimpton Hotel Born)

Lastly, Kimpton Hotel Born, which is right near the train station, offers a Born to Ski package. Stay at the hotel at 1600 Wewatta St. and receive two round-trip ski train tickets and save 20% on ski/gear rentals at the resort. Price starts at $339, excluding tax and fees. Info: Born to Ski