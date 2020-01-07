Up for a train vacation? Check out Amtrak’s 2-for-1 ticket sale

If you’ve dreamed of taking a long rail journey in the U.S., now is a good time to buy a ticket. Amtrak on Tuesday launched a 2-for-1 ticket sale on select routes nationwide, including the Coast Starlight between L.A. and Seattle, and the Southwest Chief between Chicago and L.A. The catch: You have to buy tickets by Jan. 12.

The Bring a Companion for Free sale applies to coach seats as well as pricier roomettes and bedrooms. For example, L.A.-Portland, Ore., fares start at $123 for two coach seats, $397 for a roomette and $691 for a bedroom (sleeps at least two, with shower and toilet). L.A.-Albuquerque costs $86 for two coach seats, $267 for a roomette and $476 for a bedroom.

Other destination pairs include New York City and Chicago or Charleston, S.C.; and Chicago and Washington, D.C., or Memphis, Tenn.

With the deal, you buy now and travel between Feb. 1 and June 12, except April 10 and 13, and May 22 through 25.

Info: Amtrak sale