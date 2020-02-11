Fresh snow at L.A. ski resorts in time for Presidents Day weekend

Southern California ski resorts received as much as a half-foot of snow from the weekend storm that continued into Monday. However, strong cross winds kept at least one ski area from opening.

Mt. Baldy in the Angeles National Forest closed Monday and planned to remain closed Tuesday because of winds. “Although it is a bit of gamble, we anticipate that winds will be past the operating threshold Tuesday,” a statement on the website says. “As a result we will be closed Monday and Tuesday while this system does its thing.” It was planning on opening Wednesday with 4 inches of fresh snow.

Other resorts were luckier.

Snowfall on Monday at Big Bear Mountain Resort. (Big Bear Mountain Resort)

Big Bear Mountain Resort (Snow Summit and Bear Mountain) in Big Bear Lake received 7 inches of fresh snow and was open Monday. The resort reports a base of 40 inches, and 48 inches at Bear Peak (8,805 feet in elevation). Snow-making will continue as temperatures allow, according to the website.

Snow Valley in Running Springs reported about 3 inches of snow as of Monday, with snow-making under way. However, winds temporarily shut Lifts 6 and 13 high on the mountain; Lifts 7 and 14 for beginner lessons remained open.

“Winter is back!” Mountain High declared on its home page. The resort received 6 to 8 inches of “light, dry snow,” which topped off a foot of man-made snow over last week. It reports a base of 36 inches and a top depth of 42 inches.

The forecast for L.A.-area mountains call for sunny skies with winds decreasing to 25 to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday and Thursday also will be sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers on Friday. Anyone heading to the local mountains should check Caltrans road conditions to see whether chains are required on state highways.