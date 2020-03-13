Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Cruise lines suspending trips for 30 days, cruise association says

la-tr-travel-cruise-carnival-panorama-013.JPG
Carnival, whose Carnival Panorama is based in Long Beach, said Friday it is temporarily suspending cruises for 30 days along with several competitors.
(Jim Edwards)
By Catharine Hamm
Mary ForgioneDavid Swanson
March 13, 2020
5:54 PM
Share

Cruise lines from U.S. ports will suspend service for the next 30 days, Cruise Lines International Assn. said Friday.

The trade organization called the decision, brought on by the coronavirus scare, voluntary and temporary.

The suspension begins Saturday, the association said.

Earlier Friday, President Trump tweeted that Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC Cruises would stop cruises for a month. He called the industry “great and important” and said it would be “kept that way.”

Princess, which is part of Carnival Corp., Viking and Disney said Thursday they were suspending operations.

Royal Caribbean said on Twitter that passengers would receive refunds or 125% future cruise credit that could be used through Dec. 31.

Norwegian said it would give full refunds to those who no longer want to sail within 90 days. But the company said in a statement on its website that customers should not contact them until after March 23.

The Alaska cruise season for larger vessels could be in jeopardy because of Canada’s announcement of the closure of ports to vessels larger than 500 passengers.

Carnival Cruise Lines recently made the Southland the home port for its first new cruise ship here in two decades. The Carnival Panorama sails each Saturday from Long Beach to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas.

The cruise industry pumps $53 billion into the U.S. economy, the cruise association said.

