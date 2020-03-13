Cruise lines suspending trips for 30 days, cruise association says

Cruise lines from U.S. ports will suspend service for the next 30 days, Cruise Lines International Assn. said Friday.

The trade organization called the decision, brought on by the coronavirus scare, voluntary and temporary.

The suspension begins Saturday, the association said.

Earlier Friday, President Trump tweeted that Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC Cruises would stop cruises for a month. He called the industry “great and important” and said it would be “kept that way.”

Princess, which is part of Carnival Corp., Viking and Disney said Thursday they were suspending operations.

Royal Caribbean said on Twitter that passengers would receive refunds or 125% future cruise credit that could be used through Dec. 31.

Norwegian said it would give full refunds to those who no longer want to sail within 90 days. But the company said in a statement on its website that customers should not contact them until after March 23.

Carnival Cruise Lines recently made the Southland the home port for its first new cruise ship here in two decades. The Carnival Panorama sails each Saturday from Long Beach to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas.

The cruise industry pumps $53 billion into the U.S. economy, the cruise association said.