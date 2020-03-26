Check out the Las Vegas Strip, without the 42 million visitors

The Bellagio Fountains have stopped dancing. The Venetian’s gondolas are docked and empty. The Welcome to Las Vegas sign welcomes far fewer visitors, and urges them to spread out 6 feet apart. Electronic signs at casinos tell you to wash your hands instead of touting headliner shows.
The usually throbbing entertainment city has come to a standstill. Residents are following stay at home rules, and visitors have left or canceled their plans to come. Last week the governor closed its famous casinos, restaurants and businesses that last year drew 42.5 million visitors.
Despite the shutdown, Vegas hopes to soothe nerves with a light show dedicated to healthcare workers, according to an announcement Thursday.
The replica Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas will twinkle with lights for 10 minutes starting at 8 p.m. Also, the High Roller Observation Wheel at the Linq Promenade will flash “red, white and blue nightly as beacons of hope for America during this time of uncertainty.”
Still, the city has emptied out. Here’s what the Strip looks like during this rarest of moments.