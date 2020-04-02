Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Travel

U.S. stops issuing passports, except in emergencies

U.S. passport
Passport services are being temporarily suspended because of the pandemic.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
April 2, 2020
5:17 PM
The U.S. State Department won’t be processing new passports and renewals except for emergency cases because of the coronavirus pandemic, the agency’s website says.

“Due to public health measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, effective March 20, 2020, we are only able to offer service for customers with a qualified life-or-death emergency and who need a passport for immediate international travel within 72 hours,” says a March 27 online statement.

Passport applications received on or before March 19 will be processed. Travelers who paid extra for expedited service can expect to receive their passport in the next two to three weeks.

If you applied in-person at a passport agency or center before March 19, the agency will contact you about getting your passport.

Emergency cases include people who need to travel because of “serious illnesses, injuries, or deaths in your immediate family (e.g. parent, child, spouse, sibling, aunt, uncle, etc) that require you to travel outside the U.S.” within three days, the agency’s website says.

Applicants for emergency passports will need to bring an application with supporting documents, proof of the emergency (death certificate, or letter from a medical professional or hospital) and a reservation and/or ticket that you plan to travel on. Call the National Passport Information Center at (877) 487-2778 for more information.

The agency issued a Level 4 global health advisory March 31 telling Americans to avoid all international travel because of the global impact of the outbreak. “In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period,” it said.

TravelCoronavirus Pandemic
Mary Forgione
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
