Travel

Hawaii won’t reopen anytime soon. Coronavirus stay-at-home order extended through May

Virus Outbreak Hawaii
Beach-goers take pictures showing closed beaches in Hawaii’s Waikiki on March 20. The state extended its closures through the end of May.
(Marco Garcia / Associated Press)
By Mary Forgione
Jay Jones
April 27, 2020
9:47 AM
Share

Hawaii doubled down on its stay-at home order Saturday. With Georgia and a few states starting to reopen businesses, Hawaii’s Gov. David Ige went in the opposite direction. He extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 31, keeping beaches closed to sunbathers and swimmers and other businesses shut.

Ige’s order extended mandatory quarantine rules too. Anyone flying to the islands will have to quarantine at home or at their hotel for 14 days. As of Sunday, Hawaii reported 606 cases and 68 deaths, according to its health department’s website.

Visitors must quarantine in their hotel rooms or other lodging. “You can only leave your designated quarantine location for medical emergencies or to seek medical care,” the original March 25 order said.

“With the majority of Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases linked to travel, it is critical that we further mitigate the spread of the virus by both residents and visitors who are coming from out-of-state,” Ige said in his order.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority also has told travelers to stay away too.

“While we’ve always welcomed people to Hawaii with open arms, health and safety is our first priority,” a statement posted on Facebook said. “So it’s with a heavy heart that we’re advising travelers not to visit the Hawaiian Islands at this time. [The governor] has asked that all trips be postponed for 30 days, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Amid the spread of the coronavirus to all 50 states, Hawaii and Alaska had earlier set quarantine rules for locals and arriving passengers. As of April 24, Alaska started to reopen dine-in restaurants, hair salons and barbershops and gyms while keeping social-distancing rules in place.

