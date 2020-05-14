What you can do around L.A. this weekend

Yes, there’s a pandemic on, and we have rules to follow. But as authorities loosen the reins, every day seems to bring new chances to change things up. Among this weekend’s options: Roses and poppies at Descanso Gardens, lift rides on Mt. Baldy, a drive-through meal at the Grove or an old-fashioned hike in Griffith Park.

Feel like you missed out on spring flowers? The Rose Garden at Descanso Gardens could be a cool place to take a pause from the pandemic. Roses are in full bloom right now in this garden that dates to the mid-1940s. Also, California poppies, Matilija poppies and other native flowers are up at the Oak Woodland area, which re-creates L.A.'s original landscape.

The gardens will reopen Saturday, limiting capacity to a third of the usual number of visitors. You must purchase a timed ticket in advance (adults cost $15, children 5 to 12 years old, $5); members may enter without a reservation. Visitors are asked to wear masks, practice social distancing and bring their own water because available fountains are limited. Info: descansogardens.org

Hikers, runners and cyclists will be able to hit the trails in the front range of the Angeles National Forest starting Saturday. The forest on Saturday will reopen popular routes, parking lots and picnic areas from Mt. Wilson above Pasadena to Mt. Baldy north of Claremont. Wide fire roads in these and other locations may be the best choice to enable social distancing on the trail.

Also, Mt. Baldy ski area will operate scenic lift rides from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. You can make a reservation in advance at the website. The lift takes you to Top of the Notch restaurant at 7,800 feet, which will be open for takeout only. Hikers can continue from this point to the 10,050-foot peak. By the way, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health asks hikers to stay away from crowded trails and to wear face coverings at trailheads and on the trail when they come into contact with others.

Most of the Grove shopping center’s stores and restaurants are closed, but management has kept the lights, fountain and music going, and now will try a drive-through dining idea. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

The Grove is trying a new idea on Saturday: drive-through dining. Rick Caruso’s upscale mall, next to the Original Farmers Market at Fairfax and 3rd Street, will be trying this from noon to 8 p.m. that day.

During those hours, Caruso and company will have the Miramar Food Truck (usually associated with Caruso’s Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito) cooking meals for customers driving through along the Grove’s Main Street, which will feature the mall’s signature music, lights and dancing fountain waters.

That’s a first for the street, previously reserved for pedestrian and trolley traffic only. There’s a charity element too: For every meal the food truck sells, Caruso will donate a meal to Para los Niños, a nonprofit that supports families on Skid Row.

For drive-through customers, Miramar executive chef Massimo Falsini has come up with a menu that will include burgers, tacos, fried chicken and ice cream sandwiches. Main courses will be priced at $16 to $18 ($10 for kids), drinks $3 to $5, those fancy ice cream sandwiches at $8. (Directions: From Beverly Boulevard, turn south onto The Grove Drive, enter at Circle Valet.)

Naturalist Gerry Hans, president of the Friends of Griffith Park, walks along Western Canyon Road in Griffith Park on April 20. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Griffith Park offers more possibilities these days. Its trails reopened last weekend, more than 50 miles of them. And though that has lured in more people, almost all of the park’s resident institutions are still locked up tight, so there’s ample room within its 4,210 acres.

Take a 2.5-mile loop hike from Fern Dell up to the (closed) Griffith Observatory for a sweeping view of the city. Or take the roughly 2.6-mile hike from the observatory to the top of Mount Hollywood, using a nice, wide dirt fire road. Wear a face covering and give everybody plenty of room, especially if you’re running. Spread out a picnic. Play some golf. Or frolic on the grassy flats. (But not in the L.A. Zoo, Travel Town, Autry Museum, at the pony rides or on a playground. They’re still closed.)