After two months, parking lots reopen at many California state parks and beaches

California state parks and beaches are more accessible now that parking lots have reopened throughout the state. Lots at roughly half of the 280 state parks, beaches and historic sites had been shut for more than two months to discourage overcrowding and spreading the coronavirus.

With expanded access come new social distancing rules. “Increasing access at park units does not mean recreating in the outdoors is going back to normal,” a state parks statement said Thursday. “Visitors should expect a different state park experience than they are used to.”

People are asked to stay at least six feet apart and visit parks and beaches close to home. In places where it’s difficult to social distance, lounging on the beach, picnicking and sunbathing will be limited (check with individual parks) and only walking, running, biking, boating, kayaking and other activities are allowed.

Here’s a rundown of state parks and lots newly reopened near Los Angeles. At many sites, visitors are asked to pay parking fees in advance with the Passport Parking app.

Los Angeles County

Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area in the Tejon Pass north of L.A.

Leo Carrillo State Park in Malibu. South Beach and Staircase parking lots are open; North Beach lot will remain closed for maintenance.

Los Angeles State Historic Park in downtown L.A.

Robert H. Meyer Memorial State Beach in Malibu. El Matador, La Piedra and El Pescador parking lots have reopened.

Topanga State Park in Topanga Canyon. Trippet Ranch and Dead Horse parking lots as well as Lower Topanga parking lot are open.

Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades. Parking lots are open in the site managed by L.A. County.

Orange County

Bolsa Chica, Doheny, Huntington and San Clemente beaches as well as Crystal Cove State Park have reopened lots. Capacity is limited.

Riverside

Lake Perris State Recreation Area is open for parking at Perris swim beach lots 1 and 4, and Moreno Swim beach lots 9 and 10. The area is open for swimming in limited areas.

Mount San Jacinto State Park in Idyllwild. The park’s office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for day-use hiking permits, restrooms and nature trail walks. Visitors are asked to wear a face covering when entering the office. Very limited parking.

California Citrus State Historic Park in Riverside. Limited parking is now open as are restrooms near the parking lot. Trails are also open for active recreation.

Santa Barbara County

El Capitán, Gaviota and Refugio state beaches and parks along Highway 101 and La Purísima Mission State Historic Park have opened lots.

Ventura County

Point Mugu State Park in Malibu. Sycamore Cove, Sycamore Canyon and La Jolla Canyon parking lots are open.

Emma Wood State Beach in Ventura.

San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura.

Twenty-seven state parks remain closed, including the Antelope Valley State Poppy Reserve, Los Encinos and Pio Pico state historic parks, and the Watts Towers, which is operated with L.A. County.