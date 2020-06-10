Catalina Island is reopening. What you should know before you visit

Catalina Island, which took tentative steps toward reopening in May, is taking larger strides now.

The Catalina Island Co., which reopened its Pavilion Hotel on June 4, on Friday will reopen its Zip Line Eco Tour, Golf Gardens Mini Golf course and meal service at Descanso Beach Club.

Spokeswoman Kristin Metcalfe said the company would also reopen its five campgrounds on June 15. In mid-May, the company reopened its moorings to all boaters at Two Harbors and areas from White’s Landing to Emerald Bay.

The Catalina Express, which had cut back to two round trips a day between Long Beach and Avalon (the island’s only town), on Tuesday bumped up its schedule to three trips per day, a representative said.

The Express is also restarting service from Dana Point, offering one trip daily each way. San Pedro service is expected to follow soon. (All passengers are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth.)

The Catalina Flyer, which had suspended service between the island and Newport Beach, will resume sailing on June 19, the Chamber of Commerce said.

The Catalina Island Conservancy reopened its trails May 8.

The Catalina Chamber of Commerce reported that many of the island’s parks, harbors and beaches are open with limited services, including sit-down service at some restaurants.