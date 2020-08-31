United Airlines drops ticket-change fees — for good

Good news for airline passengers. United Airlines announced Sunday that it would no longer charge fliers $200 to change their tickets on flights within the U.S. The airline said in a statement that it was “permanently getting rid of change fees ... effective immediately.”

Under the new rules, fliers can change their domestic flights as many times as they like without penalty.

CEO Scott Kirby said in a video statement the changes come in response to the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. “You may remember that as we emerged from previous tough times, we made difficult decisions to survive financially, sometimes at the expense of customer service, either by adding new fees or cutting the things that made the flying experience better, simply because they were too expensive,” he said. “United Airlines won’t be following that same playbook as we come out of this crisis.”

The airline also is waiving change fees for passengers holding domestic or international tickets for new tickets through the end of the year. The same goes for tickets issued after March 3.

Also, starting next year, passengers who want to change their flights on the day of travel can sign up for free same-day standby and take an earlier or later flight, if space is available. You have to fly to and from the same airports as your original ticket.

The standby rules apply to domestic travel and flights to and from international airports. Fliers sign up for standby on the mobile app, at united.com or at the airport (at least 30 minutes before domestic flights and an hour before international flights). Mileage-Plus Premier members will be able to confirm a seat for same-day flight changes; Silver members also can receive a seat assignment, if space is available.

Also, MileagePlus members will no longer be charged “redeposit fees” when they change or cancel award flights more than 30 days before the date they are scheduled to travel.

The changes come after United announced last week it may furlough as many as 2,850 pilots this year unless the U.S. government provides more aid. The number represents about 21% of the total number of pilot jobs, according to media reports.