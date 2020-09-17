New York and neighbors take California travelers off their quarantine lists

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have removed California from their lists of quarantined states, which means that travelers from California now can head east without facing a required 14-day quarantine.

The change comes in response to falling COVID-19 infection rates in this state. As Connecticut officials note in their COVID travel restrictions, the quarantine still applies to travelers from all states where the positive test rate is “higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than a 10% test positivity rate over a seven (7) day rolling average.”

New Jersey’s statement notes that along with California, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio were removed from that state’s quarantine list on Tuesday. Some 30 states remain on the list.

As New York officials note in their guidance to travelers, all visitors to the state are still required to fill out a Travel Health Form from the state’s Department of Health. Those who fail to fill out the form could face a $2,000 fine with mandatory quarantine.

Meanwhile, California state and local officials continue to stress that nonessential travel increases the risk of the coronavirus spreading.

“You can travel for urgent matters or if such travel is essential to your permitted work,” California state officials say on their website Stay Home Q&A. “Even though businesses around the state are opening up, avoid travelling long distances for vacations or pleasure as much as possible.”