Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Travel

Smoky, hazardous air from fires to shut Yosemite National Park

Thick smoke over Half Dome at Yosemite National Park.
Thick smoke shrouds Half Dome over Yosemite Valley in a view from Sentinel Bridge over the Merced River on Sunday.
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
By Mary ForgioneAssistant Travel Editor 
Sep. 17, 2020
2:57 PM
Share

Yosemite National Park will close temporarily starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will likely remain closed through the weekend because of smoky skies and hazardous air quality, according to a park statement.

Because of smoke from nearby fires, the air over the park will be in the “unhealthy to hazardous range over the next several days,” the statement said.

Airnow.gov showed a 681 pollution score for air in Yosemite Valley; hazardous air scores at 301 and above, with a scale starting at zero. The higher the air-quality index number, the more polluted the air. People breathing hazardous air should stay inside and avoid activity.

Travel

California forests closed through Monday at least, Highway 1 shut near Big Sur

Brooks

Travel

California forests closed through Monday at least, Highway 1 shut near Big Sur

Amid California’s wildfires, 18 national forests and eight L.A. County parks remained closed because of extreme fire risk.
Advertisement

The biggest fire near Yosemite is the Creek fire, which started Sept. 4 and had grown to 244,756 acres as of Thursday afternoon. It’s burning in the Sierra south of Yosemite. Also, two small lightning fires are burning in the southern part of the park.

Sequoia National Park in the western Sierra shut Tuesday because of proximity to the Sequoia Complex or SQF fire, described as a lightning blaze made up of the Castle and Shotgun fires, according to fire-reporting website InciWeb. It started Aug. 24.

All of California’s 18 national forests are closed because of extreme fire risk.

TravelCalifornia
Mary Forgione

As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement