Some Northern California forests will open, but in SoCal they’re still closed

Nine national forests and three national parks in California will remain closed this weekend, including Angeles, Cleveland, Los Padres and San Bernardino national forests in Southern California.

The temporarily closed national parks are Yosemite, Sequoia and Kings Canyon.

The shutdowns, forced by wildfires and some of the worst air quality the state has seen in years, cover every national forest in Southern California. They also include Inyo, Klamath, Sequoia, Sierra and Six Rivers national forests — millions of acres of public lands ordinarily available to hikers and campers.

Advertisement

U.S. Forest Service officials said in a release that “this decision will continue to be reviewed daily with evolving fire and weather conditions.” In an update Friday, state fire officials said 27 major wildfires remain burning statewide.

Meanwhile, authorities said Friday that nine other national forests in the state will open at least partially: Eldorado, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta-Trinity, Stanislaus and Tahoe. At all of those parks, campfires, camp stoves and “the use of any ignition source” are forbidden.

Authorities urged would-be visitors to check individual forest web pages (for specific restrictions), the Cal Fire website (for updates on the blazes in progress) and AirNow or a comparable source (for air-quality readings).

The Yosemite park closure took effect 5 p.m. Thursday amid dangerous air-quality readings in Yosemite Valley.

Joshua Tree and Death Valley national parks remain open.