Two airlines will fly skiers and snowboarders to Mammoth this winter

Advanced and United airlines, aiming to serve skiers and snowboarders despite pandemic worries, have set seasonal schedules for flights to Mammoth from Southern California.

The Mammoth Mountain winter sports resort has set an opening date for Nov. 14 (snow permitting). Management estimates it has spent more than $1 million in COVID-19-related safety and cleanliness measures.

United will fly six days a week (excluding Saturdays) from LAX beginning Dec. 17, with round-trip economy fares starting at $342. (The carrier also serves Mammoth from San Francisco and Denver, flying both routes four days a week.) The United flights from LAX will be flown by Bombardier CRJ 700 jets seating up to 70 passengers, the airline said.

Advanced Air, operating as a public charter carrier, on Dec. 17 will start flying to Mammoth Yosemite Airport (MMH) from Burbank, Hawthorne and Carlsbad (in San Diego County), with one-way fares beginning at $144, baggage included.

From Burbank (BUR), Advanced will fly four days a week (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday).

From Hawthorne (HHR), Advanced will fly three days a week (Thursday, Friday and Sunday).

From Carlsbad (CLD), Advanced will fly four days a week (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday).

If weather does not permit landings at the Mammoth airport, Advanced Air said, its flights will have the ability to land in Bishop, a 46-mile drive from Mammoth. Advanced flies Dornier 328 jets, seating 30 passengers, the airline said.

