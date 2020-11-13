What to know before hitting the road for the holidays

The holidays this year promise an extra helping of FOMO because of FOCC — Fear of Missing Out because of Fear of Catching Coronavirus.

We can’t tell you whether to stay or go to Grandma’s, although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention thinks there’s no place like home for the holidays — and by “home” the agency means where you really live and not where you’d rather be.

The recent spikes in virus cases have dampened travelers’ enthusiasm for a holiday trek, research from Longwoods International’s Traveler Sentiment Study shows. “Traveler sentiment really does follow the news cycle,” said Amir Eylon, president and chief executive of Longwoods, whose statistics show that 53% of respondents are not planning a holiday trip, but of those who are, 38% will be by car.

Last year nearly 50 million people were expected to hop into their vehicles for the Turkey Day trek, but this year AAA thinks that number will drop to 47.8 million, according to statistics released Thursday. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be traffic: INRIX, which provides traffic analytics globally, said traffic will be bad on Wednesday afternoon. That’s no surprise, but you may encounter backups of as long at 69 minutes along Interstate 5 from Colorado Street to its intersection with Interstate 605 south.

If you take to the highways, here are some tips to make your road trip as smooth as possible:

Advertisement

Before leaving, check what’s happening in California with the L.A. Times coronavirus tracker, which offers a county-by-county breakdown, or across the nation by perusing the CDC’s state and county tracker . You can always turn back.

Because of wildfires and resulting ash this year, it’s doubly important to clean your headlights and taillights. Make sure that windshield is crystal clear inside and out.

Wipe down your car with disinfectant. Make sure you hit high-touch areas well — door handles, steering wheel, ventilation buttons and your audio system’s volume controls. Give your keys a wipe too.

Do your car’s regular pre-trip check — tires, especially — because this is not the time to be stranded. Check fluids and belts (or have them checked).

Check the weather before you go; it may be 80 and sunny in the Southland, but be prepared for inclement weather if you’re headed to the mountains. (You did check the windshield wipers to make sure they hadn’t rotted, right?)