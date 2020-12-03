California’s stay-at-home order allows essential travel only. What does that mean?

Stop traveling, the governor says.

With the “regional stay-at-home” order issued Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom is imploring Californians to stay home for the next three weeks and cinching already tight restrictions in areas where the COVID-19 pandemic has hospitals under the heaviest pressure.

Outlining the new restrictions, which include new capacity limits for retailers and other changes, state officials said hotels and other lodgings will be allowed “to open for critical infrastructure support only.” But in the immediate aftermath of the governor’s announcement Thursday afternoon, details of the new travel restrictions remained unclear.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s secretary of Health and Human Service, said the state is effectively telling, not asking, Californians to stop all nonessential travel. That includes canceling holiday travel plans, he added.

Advertisement

“The message of the day is, as much as you can, be at home,” Ghaly said.

However, he and Newsom also stressed that parks and beaches would remain open and that Californians could boost their mental health by hiking, running, fishing, practicing yoga, skiing, snowboarding and otherwise savoring outdoor activities.

The new regional stay-at-home order, which officials said goes into effect within 48 hours of the announcement, applies in California regions where ICU availability is less than 15%. Among other things, the new order “prohibits private gatherings of any size, closes sector operations except for critical infrastructure and retail, and requires 100% masking and physical distancing in all others.” It is to remain in effect for at least three weeks.

Advertisement

The order’s regional grouping categorizes Los Angeles County within an 11-county area that also includes Imperial, Inyo, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The 11 Southern California counties and 12 counties in the Central Valley could be required to implement the new restrictions on Friday, based on current projections of the rising number of patients who have been admitted to intensive care units.

VisitCalifornia.com, the state’s tourism website, puts the new rules in blunt terms: The state, it says, has “banned non-essential travel in most of the state beginning Dec. 4.”

In a widely circulated letter to industry professionals, Visit California President and Chief Executive Caroline Beteta wrote that in the 23 counties immediately affected, “hotels can remain open, although the order announced today bans non-essential travel statewide.”

Advertisement

She also noted that ski resorts can stay open (but must close their food and beverage services) and that campgrounds must close, along with wineries, breweries, museums, zoos, family entertainment centers and aquariums.

Mammoth Mountain Ski Area spokesman Tim LeRoy confirmed the information about ski operations. California State Parks did not respond to questions about how the governor’s order would affect its campgrounds. As of Wednesday, 83 state campgrounds were at least partly open.

Other details of the state’s plan for enforcing the tighter limits remained unclear Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

In a web Q&A explaining the new travel guidelines, state officials said: “Stay in your county if you can. Don’t drive more than 2-3 hours.”

“You can travel for urgent matters or if such travel is essential to your permitted work,” they say, but “avoid traveling long distances for vacations or pleasure as much as possible.”

At the Hotel Figueroa in downtown Los Angeles, a spokeswoman said in an email that the hotel is “closely tracking & monitoring the new state limits and will remain open for essential persons, first responders, and booked-in hotel guests at this time.”

When it comes to many further details, however, the governor’s office “is in the process of putting together the specifics of the order. We don’t have it yet,” said Pete Hillan, spokesman for the California Hotel & Lodging Assn.

Advertisement

Hillan added that after hearing the governor’s news conference, he expected to soon see documents that effectively ban leisure travel, a move with sweeping economic consequences. Among the questions to be answered:

If Californians can’t give essential reasons for travel, could they be cited or prosecuted for checking into a hotel? A short-term rental? A campground?

More questions: Would travelers need to say or show something at check-in to prove that they’re not merely tourists? What would be required?

Could the lodgings be cited for accepting bookings from tourists? Would lodgings be responsible for questioning guests of their reason for traveling? Would short-term rentals or campground have different restrictions than hotels?

Advertisement

“We are obviously eagerly awaiting that,” said Hillan.

In the state’s nine national parks, officials have said their status depends on consultation with county health officials and could take several days to sort out. Officials in Joshua Tree National Park will huddle with Riverside County leaders. In Yosemite’s case, that means Mariposa County.

Thursday’s news follows a series of loosening, then tightening restrictions as COVID-19 infections and deaths grow throughout the state.

After widespread shutdowns in spring, California officials agreed to allow hotels to reopen June 12 in most of California’s 58 counties. Through the summer and early fall, lodgings operated at dramatically reduced but gradually growing occupancy.

Advertisement

“We clearly as a society blew through the stop signs on Thanksgiving,” said Hillan of the California Hotel & Lodging Assn. But the economic consequences of this week’s restrictions, Hillan said, may be devastating in their own way.

When the year began, he said, “we had roughly 239,000 hotel employees in the state of California.” By this week, the number was less than half that, Hillan said, and about 59% of hotels nationwide have “a distressed loan” — meaning a loan that’s in arrears or being renegotiated or both.

Now, with leisure travel banned, “we’re extraordinarily concerned about what’s going to happen with our employees. You do get to a point where, after this long a time, there’s no money,” Hillan said. “It’s a difficult question.”

Advertisement

On Nov. 13, the state Public Health Department issued an advisory urging that anyone entering California on a nonessential trip — whether they are outsiders arriving or Californians returning from elsewhere — “should practice self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.” During quarantine, that advisory said, “these persons should limit their interactions to their immediate household.”

