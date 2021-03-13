L.A. hikers: Which trail type are you?

Share
Why hike in Los Angeles? Lots of reasons. Use our guide to navigate 50 trails in Southern California, plus tips on gear and treats for the trail.
A hike is a good excuse to eat a sandwich. A sandwich improves every hike, and in L.A., you can almost always find one not far from the other.
Let these Southern California hikes to inspire you to do more
