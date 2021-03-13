Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
L.A. hikers: Which trail type are you?

Graphic that says "Hikers of Los Angeles"
(Gemma Correll for the Times )
By Gemma Correll
Comic of a man hiking
Comic of a stereotypical celebrity hiking
Illustration of gearhead hiker by Gemma Correll
Comic of a hiker with food
Comic of an influencer hiking
Comic of a minimalist hiker
Comic of a raconteur hiker
Comic of a person who carries a lot of gear hiking
Comic of a dog walker hiker

A guide to hiking in L.A.

Text that says "Go hiking in L.A."

A guide to hiking in L.A.

Why hike in Los Angeles? Lots of reasons. Use our guide to navigate 50 trails in Southern California, plus tips on gear and treats for the trail.

The right sandwich for 22 different hikes in L.A.

The right sandwich for 22 different hikes in L.A.

The right sandwich for 22 different hikes in L.A.

A hike is a good excuse to eat a sandwich. A sandwich improves every hike, and in L.A., you can almost always find one not far from the other.

The 50 best hikes in L.A.

The 50 best hikes in L.A.

Let these Southern California hikes to inspire you to do more
Gemma Correll

