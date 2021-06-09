Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Travel

Love California? Here are more than 100 summer travel ideas

A misty view of the ocean from tree-covered cliffs
Low clouds hug the coastline of Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park in Big Sur.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Christopher ReynoldsStaff Writer 
If you’re thinking about traveling in California this summer, we can help.

In this gallery of stories, lists and photos, there are 40 great outdoorsy places plus tips, updates and two dozen suggestions from readers.

We also recommend 50 terrific hiking trails in greater Los Angeles and 12 dog-friendly urban hikes.

Also look for photos and video clips in which Times photographer Carolyn Cole captures spring in Yosemite National Park after its sleepiest year in decades.

