Photos: Here’s what Yosemite looks like one year after the animals took over

It was a year ago that Yosemite National Park closed its gates thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the animals took over. Campgrounds were empty and the trails were devoid of people.
One year later, the stars are out, the crowds are back and, well, the animals, they’re just chillin’.
Currently, the park’s target is to allow about 50% of the average June vehicle entry rate (which equates to 3,600 vehicle entries each day).
Reservations will be required to drive into Yosemite beginning May 21. Some services and facilities are limited, and shuttles are not operating.
Here’s a look inside Yosemite one year after the closure.
Campfires are back
Spring has sprung
Trail traffic
Park locals
The deer, bobcats, coyotes and bears no longer have to deal with the hordes of camera-toting tourist vying to capture nature. They now roam unfettered.
One year ago, the animals reigned
Climbers get their footing in 2021
A chilly dip in the Merced River
Family swing
Parting shot
The perils of parenting through a pandemic
What’s going on with school? What do kids need? Get 8 to 3, a newsletter dedicated to the questions that keep California families up at night.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.