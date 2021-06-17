Take Dad outdoors for Father’s Day. Here are more than 100 ideas around L.A.

Things you need to know about Dad as you think about Father’s Day: He values spending time with you. Maybe it doesn’t always feel that way, but surveys over several years show 63% of dads feel they spend too little time with their kids, and 57% see parenting as central to who they are, according to the Pew Research Center.

That means perhaps the day should be about activities based on shared interests. Here are ideas you can do with dads, and mentors or dad figures in your life, who like being in the outdoors, from running to hiking to birdwatching. Enjoy!

Running: Let Dad pick how far he wants to run at in-person races organized by A Better World Running. Father’s Day races in Long Beach on open courses along the beach path (meaning roads aren’t shut down) include out-and-back routes for a 5K, 10K, 15K and half-marathon. Start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at 1 Junipero Ave. Cost is $25.99 to $39.99, which includes clock-timed results and a medal. The same distances and prices apply to Father’s Day runs at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in Santa Monica. Start at 2000 Ocean Ave. near Crescent Bay Park to run 5K loops around the beach path.

Birdwatching: Take Dad on a guided bird walk in Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area in Los Angeles from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. You may see black phoebes, spotted towhees and several types of hawks in artificial and natural landscapes at the parkland off La Cienega Boulevard. The Audubon Society’s L.A. chapter sponsors this free walk and provides binoculars for those who need them. It costs $6 to park; details here on where to meet.

Forest bathing: Guided sessions on how to chill out in nature (also known as shinrin yoku in Japan) are offered 8 to 10 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the L.A. County Arboretum in Arcadia. Class size is limited to 15 people. Tickets cost $35, and you must make reservations in advance. If you miss the Saturday sessions, you can give Dad a raincheck for future dates.

Hiking: Routes for Father’s Day hikes abound: Maybe you want to take him to Inspiration Point (there are several in Southern California), on an ocean view path or on a route that welcomes dogs?

See our picks below to shape Father’s Day, plus 40 worthy outdoor destinations and last-minute gift ideas too.