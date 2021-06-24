5 things to know about the vast Vegas hotel-casino that opens today

Resorts World Las Vegas, the biggest new-build casino on the Strip in more than a decade, opens Thursday. Here are five things to know about it:

It’s very red, was several years in the making and covers about 88 acres. The complex stands next to the Trump International Hotel, slightly north and across the street from Wynn Las Vegas and Encore. The last major ground-up casino project on the strip was the Cosmopolitan, which opened in 2010.

You’ll need money, but not necessarily cash. The casino is promoting its “completely seamless cashless wagering experience.” The gaming floor covers 117,000 square feet and has more than 1,400 slot machines, 117 table games, 30 poker tables, a dedicated poker room, high-limit areas and a sportsbook.

There is shopping, and a certain celebrity family is involved. Retail offerings include a pop-up shop called Kardashian Kloset with items “hand selected by the family.” The complex includes about 40 food and beverage options and a 27,000-square-foot spa.

Hilton is managing the hotel rooms — and there are 3,500 of them. The resort includes three hotel brands (all part of the Hilton family): Las Vegas Hilton, Conrad Las Vegas and CrockfordsLas Vegas. As of Wednesday, Resorts World’s opening night was sold out with room rates from $479 for Friday and Saturday nights, and $149 for Sunday and Monday nights.

Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will perform there eventually. They’re “founding headliners who will play the resort’s main performance venue, the 5,000-seat Theater at Resorts World Las Vegas, which opens in November. In the meantime, Miley Cyrus is booked to perform July 4 at the resort’s Ayu Dayclub.

The resort is owned by Malaysia-based Genting Group, whose ventures include oil, gas, palm oil plantations, hotels and gaming worldwide.