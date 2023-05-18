Advertisement
Download the checklist of the 101 best California experiences

(Kay Scanlon, Anne Latini / The Los Angeles Times)

By Michelle WooWest Coast Experiences Editor 
Whether you choose to view our list of 101 best California experiences as inspiration for your next weekend escape or as a mission to complete, it’s nice to keep track of your adventures. We’ve got a checklist for that. Download it, print it out and mark off the places you’ve been.

And if you do make it to all 101 spots, drop us a line. We’d love to hear how you did it.

Michelle Woo

Michelle Woo is the West Coast experiences editor for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a senior editor at Medium, the parenting editor at Lifehacker and a staff writer at OC Weekly. She is the author of “Horizontal Parenting: How to Entertain Your Kid While Lying Down.”

