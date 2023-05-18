Download the checklist of the 101 best California experiences

It's a date
(Kay Scanlon, Anne Latini / The Los Angeles Times)
Whether you choose to view our list of 101 best California experiences as inspiration for your next weekend escape or as a mission to complete, it’s nice to keep track of your adventures. We’ve got a checklist for that. Download it, print it out and mark off the places you’ve been.
And if you do make it to all 101 spots, drop us a line. We’d love to hear how you did it.
