The 101 best California experiences to bookmark now

A beach made of kaleidoscopic pebbles. A desert roadhouse with a world-class license plate collection. Medleys of irresistible waterfalls. The last grand train station in America. If you’re looking for the gold of the Golden State, let us be your guide.
In this drought-paused, restriction-lifted, spring-awakening moment, our state is ready for a good head-to-toe inspection. Come explore with us.
The top 10 California experiences you’ll recommend again and again
Our travel writer shares his response to the one question people keep asking: Where should I go next?
From Grand Central Market to the Bradbury Building, here’s a look at the top DTLA spots
Christopher Reynolds takes us to his favorite downtown destinations in this 4-minute video.
Print it out, fold it into your pocket and keep track of your adventures. (Or, you know, save it to your phone.)
Want a print version of the list? Our 26-page guide is packed with history, insider tips, traveler updates and photos of the most inspiring adventures across the state.
There’s a lot to see and do across the state’s 163,696 square miles. We want to know what’s at the top of your list.
