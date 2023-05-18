Advertisement
Travel & Experiences

Tell us: What is California’s most un-missable experience?

(Francine Orr / The Los Angeles Times; Myung J. Chun / The Los Angeles Times; Christopher Reynolds / The Los Angeles Times; Storyblocks)

By Leslie CoryAudience Engagement Editor 
Share
1

It’s no secret that California is big and there’s a lot to see and do across its 163,696 square miles. But what are the must-do experiences?

We chose the top 101 experiences that we believe are the best that the state has to offer right now. But with so many options, we know there are many places and activities that could earn a spot on this list. That’s where you come in.

We want to know what the best California experiences are, as decided by Californians. So if your top picks didn’t make our list, tell us below. Share what makes the destination special, and if you have any personal stories to include, even better.

Advertisement

Travel & ExperiencesLifestyle
Leslie Cory

Leslie Cory is an audience engagement editor for the Los Angeles Times’ Features sections. She previously worked at Solutions Journalism Network and KUOW, Seattle’s NPR news station. Before that, she was the senior editor of Opinion and director of community engagement at the Hartford Courant. She was born and raised in the Central Valley of California and is a graduate of UC Davis and UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement