Tell us: What is California’s most un-missable experience?

It’s no secret that California is big and there’s a lot to see and do across its 163,696 square miles. But what are the must-do experiences?

We chose the top 101 experiences that we believe are the best that the state has to offer right now. But with so many options, we know there are many places and activities that could earn a spot on this list. That’s where you come in.

We want to know what the best California experiences are, as decided by Californians. So if your top picks didn’t make our list, tell us below. Share what makes the destination special, and if you have any personal stories to include, even better.