How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Craig Robinson

Actor, comedian and musician Craig Robinson (“The Office,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Hot Tub Time Machine”) is upfront about his ideal L.A. Sunday. “It’s spent at home chilling,” he said. “My day is a blank canvas.”

The star of “Killing It,” a two-season sitcom that finds him playing a python-wrangling fictionalized version of himself (all 18 episodes are currently streaming on Peacock), blames the desire to kick back at home on spending a lot of time on the road.

That has less to do with acting, he said, and more to do with the gigs he’s been playing with his band the Nasty Delicious, including turning up in his hometown of Chicago last month for the 312 Comedy Fest.

In Sunday Funday, L.A. people give us a play-by-play of their ideal Sunday around town. Find ideas and inspiration on where to go, what to eat and how to enjoy life on the weekends. More from Sunday Funday

Robinson says what he really enjoys doing in his downtime — concert hopping — isn’t easily crammed into a specific location or day of the week. Still, the longtime L.A. resident (he moved to SoCal from Chicago in 1999) did share Sunday-specific things to do.

“I love going to concerts,” Robinson said. “I went to five Earth Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie concerts this year — I was going to go to a sixth but it got pushed and I had to leave. I’m going to go see Lionel Richie in the Bahamas next week — he’s performing in the Bahamas with Sheryl Crow and Nile Rodgers at a two-day festival. So yeah, concerts are my thing.”

Lifestyle The L.A. Times 2023 holiday gift guide Find the best gifts for travelers, creatives, gadget geeks, food lovers, book fans, white elephant parties and more in our gift guide.

When he’s not out there dancing on the ceiling to Richie — or making music of his own — this is what Robinson’s painted-in blank canvas of a Sunday might look like.

Advertisement

10 a.m.: Mountain bike — on the street

If I’m in town, I’d probably get up and take a bike ride to a park somewhere. I have a mountain bike, but I ride it on the street.

Noon: Head to Crossroads Kitchen

After I finish my workout at home, I’ll go to Crossroads Kitchen for brunch — not that I’m vegan but I do enjoy it. There’s one [near] Woodland Hills and another [near] West Hollywood. I go to both. I might have the chicken & waffles, the [tagliatelle] Bolognese is crazy, and they have these little cigar[-shaped] things that have that Impossible meat in them. And I’d have a kale salad.

1:15 p.m.: Window shop — or catch a movie

I usually only shop at DXL — that’s my go-to — but I might do some window shopping in Beverly Hills and if something really grabs me I’ll splurge. But I’m building a home gym right now, so that’s been my splurge lately.

If I don’t do that, maybe I’ll go see a movie in a theater. “Maestro” looks cool, but that’s on Netflix. Of the movies that are out right now, I’d actually go see “Trolls [Band Together]” because the trolls make me laugh.

Advertisement

3 p.m.: Go Greek (salad)

After that, I’m looking at a Greek salad from Greco’s.

8:30 p.m.: Hit the Improv for a set

Then I’d probably go do a comedy set — I’ve been doing that every night almost — at either the Improv, the Laugh Factory or the Comedy Store. But it’s usually the Improv.

Part of my act is musical, and I get a lot of audience participation. I might have them sing along with Bon Jovi or Gloria Gaynor, and then I’ll pick a song that maybe only one person — if that — will know. The other part [of my act] is just hitting them with silliness; surprising them with things they wouldn’t hear in a normal conversation.

If it’s a 7 p.m. show, I’ll probably get up there at around 8:30 or 8:40, and if this is my perfect Sunday, I’d be up there for an hour.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

9:30 p.m.: Check out ‘The Toledo Show’

After I give [some entertainment], then it’s my turn to receive, so I’ll head out to Santa Monica to catch “The Toledo Show” at Harvelle’s — it’s a club that has live music — and this guy Toledo used to be a choreographer with Janet Jackson. He has these burlesque girls dancing while he plays some dope music with some dope musicians.

11 p.m.: Wind down with some YouTube

When I get home, I might tinker around with a camera a little bit or listen to some podcasts or watch some YouTube videos. It’s pretty varied but right now, some of my favorite YouTubers are [comedian, actor and radio host] Corey Holcomb and [blogger and social media influencer] O’Shay Duke Jackson .

1:30 a.m.: Head to bed

This is about the time I’ll say my prayers and go to bed.